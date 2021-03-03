Mitsubishi Chemical purchases Geismar property for $1 billion facility

Staff Report

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. has filed with the state economic development agency for a proposed $1 billion plant in Geismar.

In December, the company announced it had acquired “green field” property at an integrated site along the Mississippi River for the methyl methacrylate plant.

The 67-acre site along Hwy. 30 was bought from synthetic rubber manufacturer Lion Elastomers.

The governor has said the proposed project would create 125 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $100,000, plus benefits. Additionally, he said Geismar is one of the most advanced chemical manufacturing communities in the world

Louisiana Economic Development estimated the project would result in another 669 new indirect jobs, for a total of nearly 800 new jobs in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Methyl methacrylate, or MMA, is a vital building block for acrylic-based polymers. MMA is used in paints, adhesives, glazes, lighting displays, building panels, bath fixtures, flat-screen monitors, clear acrylic barriers in retail and manufacturing environments for virus protection. It can also be used to contribute strength, durability, transparency, and resistance to scratches and abrasions in other products.

Nearly a dozen environmental and advocacy groups signed a letter in opposition to the project in December due to health concerns over the addition to the industrial corridor.

The groups have expressed concern about the plant’s proximity to residential areas and businesses. The site is less than three miles down Hwy. 30 from the Interstate 10 exit, which includes the Tanger Outlet.