Arceneaux reads Black History Month proclamation

Staff Report

Mayor Barney Arceneaux officially proclaimed February Black History Month during the Gonzales City Council meeting Monday night.

"The City of Gonzales honors the significant contributions and advances made by African Americans in our city, in our state, across this great nation and the world," Arceneaux read from the proclamation.

City Councilman Tim Riley thanked Arceneaux for the proclamation.

"This is near and dear to my heart," Riley said. "I do realize if it had not been for these gentleman, I might not be sitting here today. They paved the way"

The council also voted 4-1 to approve an order to condemn and demolish "the dangerous and dilapidated structure" at 423 W. Bluebird St. The property is owned by Donna K. Delmore.

Riley voted against approving the order.

The council also granted a request a resident 60 days to take care of a dangerous and dilapidated property at 840 W. Worthey Rd.

Councilmen also approved two special events permits.

One was an Easter Bunny Photo Event at Tanger Outlet Mall March 13 and 14, and 20 and 21. A photographer take photos from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and food trucks will be on hand, according to Jeanne St. Germain with Tanger.

The second was a bike ride on April 17 sponsored by Ascension Soul Riderz bike club.

"Last year we hosted a bike ride in the city of Gonzales," said Chad Wilson with Sould Riderz. "We had about 100 riders."

The council also granted approval for Arceneaux to sign contract documents that would add addendums to existing agreement with Utility Metering Systems to expand gas service to the Heritage Crossing Development and the development agreement with Heritage Crossing.

The council also approved declaring as surplus two vehicles from the Gonzales Police Department -- a 2008 Crown Victoria and a 2014 Dodge Charger.