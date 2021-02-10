Gonzales Fire Department earns Class 1 rating

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales announced that the Gonzales Fire Department is now rated a Class 1 Fire Protection department by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL). A Class 1 rating is the highest rating possible.

“Gonzales is the 12th Fire Department in the State of Louisiana with this highest classification,” said Gonzales Fire Chief Tracey Normand.

The PIAL Public Protection Classification of 1 was awarded based on three main inspection areas: Fire Department (response, equipment, stations, and records), the City’s Water department (hydrants, supply, suppression) and fire alarm and communications systems (Ascension Parish 911/ Central Dispatch).

The City’s Mayor, Barney Arceneaux, believes a “Gonzales Fire Department with a Class 1 rating is a tremendous benefit to the City’s businesses and residents.”

Home and business owners should contact their insurance carriers and ensure the new PIAL rating is applied to their policy.