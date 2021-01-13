Gonzales area gets second Walk-On’s restaurant

Staff Report

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux at 2828 S. Outfitters Drive marks the second Gonzales area location for the franchise.

The new restaurant takes the place formerly occupied by Tilted Kilt. The other Walk-On’s is located at 14569 Airline Highway, near the Prairieville area.

The newly-opened restaurant marks the 19th in Louisiana, and the 47th for the company.

Walk-On’s planned a Jan. 11 grand-opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Ascension Chamber of Commerce. The first 20 customers received a mini football signed by New Orleans Saints quarterback and Walk-On’s co-owner Drew Brees.

Also, the restaurant is holding a drawing for free Walk-On’s for a year, according to a press release. Entries will be accepted during its first full month of business. A winner will be announced the week of Feb. 8.

“The Gonzales community continues to show us overwhelming support, so we are honored to open a second location in the area,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC, a Walk-On’s franchisee. “The new restaurant is in a great spot, inside the Tanger Outlets, making it more convenient for fans in south Gonzales to get their Walk-On’s fix. We’ve hired 200 awesome All-American team members, and we’re all looking forward to serving more of our Cajun cuisine to the Gonzales community.”

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.