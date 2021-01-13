Country Kitchen founder Jerry Cannon passes

Staff Report

Jerry Cannon, who opened the popular Country Kitchen restaurant in Gonzales in 1986, passed away last week at the age of 84.

Cannon was the original owner of the all-you-can-eat buffet, located at 615 E. Ascension St. in Gonzales.

Currently owned by Skipper and Ginger McInnis, Country Kitchen featured photos of the original owner from over the years in a social media post.

“We are saddened by the loss of our friend, Jerry Cannon,” the Facebook post stated.

Jerry and his wife, Jean, started the business. Over the years, the families got to to know each other.

When Jerry decided to retire in 2001, he asked the McInnis family if they would be interested in owning the business.

“Jerry and his family have been such an important part of our lives,” the post stated. “Jerry was always kind, pleasant to be around, and we loved to hear him laugh. So many people in this community loved him and will miss him so much.”