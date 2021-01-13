City Council awards Silverleaf demolition contract

Staff Report

The Gonzales City Council awarded the Silverleaf Demolition Contract to Concrete Busters of Louisiana Inc. for $616,235 at its meeting Monday night.

Concrete Busters was not the lowest bidder, but City Attorney Matt Percy said the two lowest bidders were found non-responsive in completing the bid process.

"That put us to Concrete Busters. They had everything they needed. Therefore, they are the recommendation for the legal, responsive bidder," Percy said before the council voted to award the contract.

The council also approved the reallocation of $7,000 in the Buildings and Grounds Capital Outlay budget to replace a broken ice machine at Tee Joe Park. Councilmen also authorized the city to participate in a multi-agency project to obtain aerial photographs through the Ascension Parish Tax Assessor's Office. It will cost the city $3,000 for its share of the project.

The council approved four special events permits for Tanger Factory Outlet to bring food trucks on the property. The first of those events will be this Saturday and Sunday. The others are scheduled for April 13 and 14, April 3 and a Farmers Market each Saturday in June.

The council also approved an ordinance to rezone 306 and 322 E. Railroad Ave. from R-8 to C-1 Zoning.

In other business: