Gonzales City Council honors two outgoing members

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council paid tribute to outgoing councilmen David Guitreau and Neal Bourque at their last meeting Monday night.

Arceneaux presented each with a plaque commemorating their service and thanked them for their dedication and service.

"They have done an outstanding job for this council," Arceneaux said. "They were loyal. They were loyal to this administration; they were loyal to the citizens of Gonzales, and dedicated. Thank you both for what you did. I know you love the city. I know you love the people of Gonzales."

Guitreau said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve on the council.

"I'd like to thank Mayor Arceneaux and this council for their support during my five years on this council," he said. "When I was asked to serve, I thought, 'Why me?' I'm not a politician and don't claim to be. But I learned early on its about common sense more than political sense."

Bourque acknowledge the city employees he worked with during his tenure on the council.

"If I annoyed with questions or comments, please know that I was doing the best I could for the city," he said. "If I helped any, thank you for letting me be part of the team. I am especially thankful for the support I had from the people of Gonzales. Gonzales is truly God's country. We have the friendliest people here."

During the meeting, Arceneaux also read a proclamation recognizing Frank Cagnolatti as the Gonzales 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Arceneaux paid tribute to Cagnalotti's 16 years of service on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He also said the city has benefitted from Cagnalotti's "commitment to make our community a better place."

Cagnalotti paid tribute to his fellow members of the planning and zoning Commission.

"I can't do what I do without the other commissioners, who serve as selflessly as I do," he said. "I wouldn't be here without them."

In other business, the council:

Adopted an amended ordinance that will adjust sewage service rates. The original ordinance would have raised the minimum rate to $19.50. Councilman Kirk Boudreaux amended the ordinance to phase in the increase. Under the amended ordinance, the rates will increase to $15.30, then it will increase 5 percent a year for five years to a minimum of $19.50.

Introduced an ordinance to approve a zoning map to rezone Lot 1-A and Lot 3-A, Sq 13 in the city of Gonzales, addressed as 306 and 322 E. Railroad Ave., from R-8 to C-1 zoning.

Reappointed Eddie Williams to the City of Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission for the term of Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2025.

Adopted an Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Gonzales and Pontchartrain Levee District to apply for funding with the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.

Declared as surplus four pickup trucks, three lawnmowers, a side-by-side and a dump truck.

The approval of a contract for the demolition of Silverleaf Subdivision was taken off the agenda so it could be reviewed by the city's legal department.