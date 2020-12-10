COVID outbreak closes Gonzales City Hall

Staff Report

Gonzales City Hall is closed to the public due to quarantine for a COVID-19 outbreak, the city's Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd reported today. It will reopen Monday, Dec. 21.

Payments can be made online and dropped off in our mail drop at the City Hall drive-thru.

Forms for utilities and business licenses are available for pick-up at the drive-thru.

Byrd said the Gonzales City Council meeting scheduled for Monday has not been canceled.