Planning, Zoning Board denies zoning, annexation

Scott J. Anderson

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

A packed house at Gonzales City Hall came to express opposition Monday night to a rezoning amendment and an annexation request. And the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission listened.

Several residents expressed concern over rezoning 10.3 acres from R-8 zoning to R-6 zoning located on Orice Roth Road adjacent to Gonzales Middle School. Many of those in opposition said that, if the property was rezoned, the density of homes in the area would have an adverse affect on drainage in an area where flooding already is an issue.

Opponents also presented a petition with about 105 signatures in opposition to the rezoning.

"Due to the added density in the are, I would like to make a motion that we do not rezone this piece of property," Commissioner Scott Hughes said.

Because the commission declined to rezone the area, it also had to deny a preliminary plat and drainage impact study for the property, City of Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.

The other issue before the commission that drew a crowd was the proposed annexation of Tract 8-B-1, located in Section 7, T10S, R3E, at the southeastern intersection of Highway 44 and State Route 941, according to a map prepared by W. J. Cointment Jr., Land Surveyor, dated Jan. 25, 1957, said lot containing approximately 3.09 acres, into the City of Gonzales.

Property owner Dempsey Pendarvis requested the annexation. He said he will lose use of much of the property when the state builds a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 44 and State Route 941. He said in the meeting that a house could not be built on the remaining property after the state acquires the property for the roundabout.

"I just want to market it," Pendarvis said. "I've had two people approach me in the last 30 days about putting some office buildings there."

Residents who live in the area said much of the land around the property is zoned conservation residential, with no more than one house per acre. Those opposed to the annexation said they did not want to see the property annexed and rezoned commercial. They said taxpayers ultimately would pay a higher cost if the state has to buy the property zoned commercial instead of residential.

Ultimately, commissioners tabled the item because they do not know what the proposed use would be if the city annexed the property.

"We can't make a decision now until we find that out," Chairman Frank Cagnolatti said.

In other business, commissioners approved rezoning less than one acre of Lot 1-A and Lot 3-A, SQ 13 in the City of Gonzales, addressed as 306 and 322 E. Railroad Ave., from R-8 zoning to C-1 zoning.