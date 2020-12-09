Motorcyclist killed in Airline Highway crash

Staff Report

Louisiana State Police reported the death of 35-year-old Dutch Shirley of Gonzales Dec. 3.

Just after 5 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy., north of Swamp Road in Ascension Parish.

According to troopers, the investigation revealed the crash occurred as 45-year-old Shannon Morris of Baton Rouge was traveling northbound on Airline Hwy. in a 2005 Ford F-150. Shirley was traveling southbound on a 2014 Kawasaki EX650E motorcycle.

For reasons under investigation, Morris failed to yield and made a left turn across the southbound lanes, into the path of the motorcycle, trooper said.