The Arc of East Ascension celebrates giving season

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension started giving Thanksgiving baskets from the Fellowship Center to its participants on Friday.

In celebration of the upcoming holiday, the Thanksgiving baskets included a turkey and all the trimmings for our participants in our Supported Independent living program to enjoy. The Arc of East Ascension values the gratitude and charity that encompass the holiday.

In lieu of the holiday season, The Arc of East encourages the public to extend a giving hand and support the nonprofit as they announce their participation in 225 Gives’s Giving Day.

Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event set to take place Tuesday. Early giving open Nov. 24. The event encourages the public to celebrate the important role that nonprofit organizations like The Arc of East Ascension play in strengthening the community.

The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization located in Gonzales, Louisiana. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.

For more information about donating or 225gives contact: Sharon Morris at Sharon.morris@thearcea.org or (225) 621-2005.