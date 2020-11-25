BLEXIT honors law enforcement officers

Staff Report

The BLEXIT Foundation honored our Law Enforcement officers of the City of Gonzales and Ascension and Iberville parishes in a push to build better community relations. Jambalaya and refreshments were served to the hard-working men and women in blue.

BLEXIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities by encouraging youth to seek and take advantage of opportunities in 21st Century America. The organization promotes educational initiatives, pursues criminal justice reform, educates minority communities regarding America’s founding principles, and highlights the importance of free markets and entrepreneurship as the antidote to poverty.