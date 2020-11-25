Arc of East Ascension gears up for 225 GIVES Giving Day

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension is participating in 225 GIVES Giving Day on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The fundraising initiative unites support for nonprofit organizations in our community.

Giving Day is a 24-hour online giving day. A one-week early giving period opened Tuesday, Nov. 24. The event lifts giving and engages the entire region to celebrate the important role that nonprofits like ours play in strengthening the community.

Here’s how you can help The Arc of East Ascension through 225 GIVES:

Giving Day on December 1: Provide a helping hand! You can donate to The Arc of East Ascension on Dec. 1. Your contributions will not only directly support our organization but can also help us win additional funds through challenges.

Create a fundraising page: We are asking our supporters to create a fundraising page on behalf of The Arc of East Ascension. A fundraising page will challenge friends, family and others to raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension through your own unique page. To create a fundraising page, visit this link and click the “FUNDRAISE” button. The website will walk you through the additional steps.

Share: Spread the word to your friends and loved ones. Remember to use the #225GIVES hashtag when you tag or mention the The Arc of East Ascension on Facebook, Instagram, and/or Twitter.

The time to build community and inspire action is now.