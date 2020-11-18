Krewe of Romany honors Ball Captain

Staff Report

On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Krewe of Romany honored their 2021 Ball Captain, Maria Rowland, at a Louisiana Saturday Night themed celebration at the home of Gay Lazare. The honoree, along with family and friends, dined on Louisiana favorites such as jambalaya, crawfish pies, and gumbo. Pictured is the 2021 Ball Captain Maria Rowland with her hostesses. (Standing left to right) Chelsea LeMieux, Peggy Moore, Kim Sangari, Toni Richard, Karen Corkern, 2021 Ball Captain Maria Rowland, Tara Schwartz, Kim Mitchell, Heather St. Germain (Kneeling left to right) Sharon Barksdale, Pat Rainey, Collette Lambert, Denise Dobson, Gay Lazare, Jenny Anding. (Photo by Layne Photography)