Arc of East Ascension encourages community to create fundraising pages

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension seeks community participation as it announces its participation in 225 GIVES. The platform 225gives.org aims to connect the public to support nonprofit organizations.

225 GIVES recognizes the role that nonprofits play in strengthening the community. Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraiser set to take place Tuesday, Dec. 1, with an early donation period open on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Arc of East Ascension is asking and encouraging the community to create a fundraising page on behalf of the nonprofit. A fundraising page will challenge friends, family and others to raise money for The Arc of East Ascension through your own fundraising page.

To create a fundraising page, visit 225gives.org and search for The Arc of East Ascension. Click on the “FUNDRAISE” button. The website will walk you through the additional steps. The Arc of East Ascension is hopeful that the community will help generate support for the nonprofit.

The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization located in Gonzalez. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.