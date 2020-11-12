Gonzales wins Community Achievement Award from LMA

Staff Report

The City of Gonzales was the statewide winner of the Louisiana Municipal Association’s prestigious “Community Achievement Award.”

The City won in the category of “Outstanding Community Improvement in Technology & Creativity,” for the $15 million expansion to the City’s wastewater treatment facility and improvements to the infrastructure throughout the City.

The City is very fortunate to have leadership that understands the importance of investing in infrastructure to sustain our economic growth and quality of life.

This project began in 2015 and concluded in the spring of 2020.

Many members of the City staff were instrumental in making this happen, including our Wastewater Department & Public Works Department, Engineering and Finance.