River Region Art Association invites public to 'Explore the Pour'

Staff Report

Are you interested in capturing your “inner” artist? River Region Art Association announces “Explore the Pour” made just for you.

Pouring paint instead of using a brush allows for unique creative opportunities for a dramatic result. This “stress free” painting technique uses non-traditional painting tools. You can start “pouring” your art and have paintings to share with your family and friends for Christmas. Dates for the classes are 11 a.m. Nov. 14 and 24. Cost for each class is $30 a person. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Each student must bring their own supplies; 4 – 2 oz. bottles of acrylic paint, 3 different bottles of your favorite colors and 1 white (do not get the brand Apple Barrell). These can be found at the dollar stores or Walmart. All other supplies will be provided. You can go to www.riverregionartassociation.org for a registration form.

The River Region Art Association is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Call 225-644-8496 for more information on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from noon to 4 p.m.