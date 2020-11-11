Claston Bernard to speak at November Ascension GOP Roundtable

Staff Report

Claston Bernard, author and Louisiana Director of Blexit , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities by encouraging youth to seek and take advantage of opportunities in 21st Century America, will be the featured speaker at the

November Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will begin with a meet and greet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. The formal event will follow at noon.

Bernard, the author of "Outcast: No Room at the Table for Conservative Blacks in Black America" and "Born a Winner," is a two time Olympian who won the 2002 NCAA Decathlon Champion, the 2002 Commonwealth Games Champion and finished ninth in Athens, Greece, in 2004.

2020 Republican candidates are welcome to meet and greet with guests.

Cost for the lunch is $22 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we do accept credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921- 5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com