Nonprofit organization announces Dancing For A Cause fundraiser winners

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension’s announces the winners of its 2020 Dancing For A Cause virtual fundraiser.

For the past four weeks, the nonprofit organization has encouraged the public to vote on video submissions for the fundraiser. The submissions included professional dancers, a private dance studio, WAFB Channel 9 News employees and more. The fundraiser reached its end last weekend.

Each vote required a minimum of a $10 donation. All funds raised directly support The Arc of East Ascension’s mission to enhance the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The winner of the fundraiser is contingent on the participant(s) whose video raised the most money. Employees with The Arc of East Ascension have worked quickly to carefully calculate each vote and donation.

The first-place winner of The Arc of East Ascension’s virtual 2020 Dancing For A Cause fundraiser is Megan Martinez Babin. The “Trail Blazers,” a group of employees from LeBlanc Special Services Center, finished in second place. DeRon Talley, is awarded third place for the event.

The Arc of East Ascension thanks all video participants, donators and voters for their contributions to the fundraiser.

The organization recognizes the efforts of all of its fundraiser participants: Matthew Deloch, Micheal Allen, Dr. LeBrian Patrick, Tracvon Fowler, Mark LaCour, the L4C Mime Brothers, Christopher Smith, Triple Threat Dance Studio, the Trash Rangers of Louisiana, Trya Fowler-Stabile, Jack Meriwether, Liz Koh and Matt Williams, Hunter and Amia Knight and Francois Bend Senior Living. The organization would also like to thank Baton Rouge Parents Magazine, WAFB Channel 9 News, Baton Rouge’s Lamar Signs, Gonzalez’s LMR Digital Billboard, the “Leesville Daily Leader,” “Ascension Magazine,” Gonzales’s “Weekly Citizen,” the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce, the “Pelican Post,” Ascension Parish’s “The Advocate,” Eatel, Fox 44 and LSU’s Manship Weekly Newsletter.

The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization located in Gonzales. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.