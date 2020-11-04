Boy Scouts to host leadership LiveStream

Staff Report

BATON ROUGE -- The Istrouma Area Council, Boy Scouts of America announces the B&I LiveStream 2020. This LiveStream event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday The Business and Industry (B&I) Leaders Luncheon, originally an in-person event, has been reformatted for all to attend and remain socially distant.

The LiveStream will contain updates regarding Scouting in our Region, interviews with local leaders, special guests, and our keynote speaker, Terry L. Fossum.

Before he became a reality television star, Terry L. Fossum was born in the poorest city in the United States, surrounded by gangs and drugs. When he has 14 years old, he was staring down the barrel of an assault rifle in his own back alley. In high school, his father was killed. Before he died, a neighbor came up and informed him “none of your kids will ever grow up to be anything.”

Terry overcame great odds to be the Executive Officer for an entire group of nuclear B-52 aircraft. Following that, he developed sales teams around the world and became a multimillion-dollar earner. With a passion for helping others, he further applies his leadership skill to philanthropic causes around the globe.

An avid adventurer, he once again overcame great odds as the oldest competitor on the ultimate survival competition ‘Kicking & Screaming’ on Fox network, leading a complete novice, an online video gamer, through the perils of the Fijian jungle against fierce competitors, winning the entire show.

The author of four highly lauded self-improvement books, Terry’s energetic, humorous and personable speaking style leaves audiences laughing, crying, and, most importantly, performing at a level they may never have thought possible.

The Boy Scouts of America incorporated in 1910 and was chartered by Congress in 1916. Since 1917, the Istrouma Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has delivered high-quality traditional and at-risk youth programs Scouting programs to its 13-Louisiana parish service area consisting of: Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and Wilkinson County, Mississippi. The Istrouma Area Council is the largest Boy Scout Council in Louisiana.

For more information please contact Istrouma Area Council, 9644 Brookline Ave., Baton Rouge, (225) 926-2697, info@iacbsa.org.