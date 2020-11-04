Gonzales planning, zoning board approves TND change for Heritage Crossing

The City of Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission approved a concept map and zoning map amendment to incorporate Traditional Neighborhood Development zoning for the Heritage Crossing development.

Heritage Crossing is designed as a mixed-use development that will include retail and restaurant space, the PACE Center, a hotel, residential developments and a pedestrian walkway that will wind through the development at the corner of Highways 30 and 44.

Clay Stafford, president of DD of Louisiana, said the 103 acres already has the necessary zoning pieces. But the TND designation will allow the developers more flexibility as Heritage Crossing unfolds.

"What we want to do is take these pieces and use the TND process to move them around a little bit," Stafford said.

The commissioners also approved recommending to the Gonzales City Council four amendments to Chapter 22 of the Code of Ordinance. The amendments would require developers to present a drainage impact study when a preliminary plat is submitted for a proposed development.

In other zoning action, the commissioners:

Approved the rezoning of 1.161 acres of the Patricia Bruno Property, located at the intersection of East Worthey Street and South Audubon Place Avenue, from C-2 zoning to R-3-TH zoning, on a map from McLin Taylor Inc., dated Oct 5.

Approved the rezoning map amendment ro rezone 5.39 acres of property owned by Montan Landco, located at the intersection of Veterans Avenue and Orice Roth Road, from C-1 zoning to R-3-E zoning, on a map from Clint J. Cointment, PLS, dated Feb. 17, 2016.

Commissioners also took the following planning actions: