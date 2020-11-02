River Region Art Association to sponsor pour classes

Staff Report

Are you interested in capturing your “inner” artist? River Region Art Association announces “Explore the Pour” made just for you.

Pouring your paint instead of using a brush allows for unique creative opportunities for a dramatic result. This “stress free” painting technique uses non-traditional painting tools. You can start “pouring” your art and have paintings to share with your family and friends for Christmas.

The classes are 11 a.m. Nov. 14 or 24. Time, 11 am. Cost for each class is $30 a person. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Each student must bring their own supplies; 4 – 20 oz. bottles of acrylic paint, 3 different bottles of your favorite colors and 1 white (do not get the brand Apple Barrell). These can be found at the dollar stores or Walmart. You can go to www.riverregionartassociation.org for a registration form.

The River Region Art Association is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. For more information, call (225) 644-8496 from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.