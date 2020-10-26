River Region Art Association Depot Gallery sets new hours

Staff Report

River Region Art Association Depot Gallery is posting its new days and hours for visitors. The Gallery will be open to visitors from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A docent will be on hand to give tours of the facility. The Gallery is at 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales.

The Gallery is filled with watercolor, acrylic and oil paintings, as well as photography. Visitors also will find handcrafted purses, pottery, and fine handcrafted jewelry for every occasion.

Coming soon the Depot Gallery will host its annual Santa Shop. Visitors can come in for a cup of coffee and do Christmas shopping. For more information, call (225) 644-8496. Call the Depot Gallery to schedule a Saturday afternoon tour, and a docent will be on hand.