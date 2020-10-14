Gonzales Fire Department gets Class 1 rating

Staff Report

Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux told the city council that the city's Fire Department had become the 12th Class 1 rated department by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana at the council's meeting Monday night.

"We are extremely proud," Arceneaux said. "It's based on a five-year review of the fire department's operations, water hydrant system, as well as the 911 communications system. It's a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the fire department."

The council also adopted Arceneaux's recommendation to recognize Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Arceneaux said he made his recommendation after consulting with other municipalities and parish officials. He also urged trick-or-treaters and their parents to follow Phase 3 guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing.

Councilman Neal Bourque urged one more suggestion for revelers.

"Please respect if someone's lights are off and move on," Bourque said.

Councilmen approved a resolution to support cooperative endeavors between the City of Gonzales, the Parish of Ascension, the Pontchartrain Levee District, Louisiana Office of Community Development and other entities for making a application to the Watershed Project Grant Program to fund improvements for drainage in watersheds impacting the city.

The council also approved three special event permits: