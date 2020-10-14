Gonzales Fire Department gets Class 1 rating
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux told the city council that the city's Fire Department had become the 12th Class 1 rated department by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana at the council's meeting Monday night.
"We are extremely proud," Arceneaux said. "It's based on a five-year review of the fire department's operations, water hydrant system, as well as the 911 communications system. It's a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the fire department."
The council also adopted Arceneaux's recommendation to recognize Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Arceneaux said he made his recommendation after consulting with other municipalities and parish officials. He also urged trick-or-treaters and their parents to follow Phase 3 guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing.
Councilman Neal Bourque urged one more suggestion for revelers.
"Please respect if someone's lights are off and move on," Bourque said.
Councilmen approved a resolution to support cooperative endeavors between the City of Gonzales, the Parish of Ascension, the Pontchartrain Levee District, Louisiana Office of Community Development and other entities for making a application to the Watershed Project Grant Program to fund improvements for drainage in watersheds impacting the city.
The council also approved three special event permits:
- A permit for a "Witches Bicycle Ride" fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The event will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 on Irma Boulevard.
- A permit for "The Depot Makers' Market," a craft art and food event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at the River Region Art Association.
- A permit for a "Super Bowl Gospel Jam Concert" from 1 to 6 p.m. July 24, 2021, at Jambalaya Park.