Dancing For A Cause Virtual voting continues

Staff Report

Voting is underway for this year's virtual Dancing For A Cause fundraiser for The Arc of East Ascension.

Seventeen video entries currently are vying for votes in this online competition. To vote, go to thearcea,com or to the BR Parents website, https://brparents.secondstreetapp.com/Dancing-For-A-Cause-Virtual-2020-With-a-Twist/gallery/. Each vote requires a minimum $10 donation.

Sharon Morris, executive director of The Arc of East Ascension, said the competition will accept new entries through noon Monday. Each entry requires a $50 donation. For more information, contact Morris at (225) 621-2005 or by email at sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

"We are asking the community and surrounding communities to help support our cause so that we can continue to do the great work we do for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the most vulnerable people in our community," Morris said.

Voting continues through Oct. 31. Voters should note which video they are casting their vote for. Voters can vote once every hour for their favorite videos. The video that raises the most money will be the winner.