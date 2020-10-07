SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dancing For A Cause Virtual voting continues

Staff Report

Voting is underway for this year's virtual Dancing For A Cause fundraiser for The Arc of East Ascension.

*Retired Manager*, sponsored by Wright’s Furniture Mark LaCour I am retired after spending a lifetime managing Wright’s Furniture. Now I’m enjoying doing whatever I dream up.

Seventeen video entries currently are vying for votes in this online competition. To vote, go to thearcea,com or to the BR Parents website, https://brparents.secondstreetapp.com/Dancing-For-A-Cause-Virtual-2020-With-a-Twist/gallery/. Each vote requires a minimum $10 donation.

Hunter and Amia Knight. The children of Julie Knight, Hunter and Amia Knight. They like to dance. They love Halloween and are huge Michael Jackson fans. Hunter loves to play football and Amia loves gymnastics and to dance!

Sharon Morris, executive director of The Arc of East Ascension, said the competition will accept new entries through noon Monday. Each entry requires a $50 donation. For more information, contact Morris at (225) 621-2005 or by email at sharon.morris@thearcea.org.

"We are asking the community and surrounding communities to help support our cause so that we can continue to do the great work we do for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the most vulnerable people in our community," Morris said.

The St. Amant High School Gatorettes, sponsored by Trash Rangers of Louisiana Dustin Clouatre (sponsor) We are a local Ascension Parish Company that prides ourselves in the parish and customer service. We have been in business for two years now and look forward to contributing to the community.

Voting continues through Oct. 31. Voters should note which video they are casting their vote for. Voters can vote once every hour for their favorite videos. The video that raises the most money will be the winner.