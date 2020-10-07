Congressman Garret Graves to speak at GOP Roundtable

Staff Report

Congressman Garret Graves will be the featured speaker at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.

The Roundtable will be Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. The event will open at 11:30 a.m. with a mmet-and-greet. The program will begin at noon.

Graves represents Louisiana’s Sixth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. More than 750,000 people live in the 13 parishes that make up the sixth district, which includes most of Garret’s hometown of Baton Rouge, the bulk of the Capital City’s suburbs, parts of parishes along both sides of the Mississippi River to the western shores of Lake Pontchartrain and continues south through Thibodaux to Houma.

For the 116th Congress, Graves is the Ranking Member for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Aviation and is the Ranking Member for the new Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. He also serves on the House Natural Resources.

Republican candidates are welcome to meet and engage with guests.

Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we are prepared to accept credit cards). Lunch is a choice of three entrees -- fried catfish, fried shrimp or marinated chicken -- with a salad, stuffed potato, iced tea and dessert. Members and guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.

The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com