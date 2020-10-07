Black Iron Pot cook-off raises $4,500 for Dreams Come True of Louisiana

Staff Report

Cajun Livin' 'n' Cookin' recently coordinated the fifth annual Black Iron Pot cook-off at Galvez Hardware. The event raised more than $4,500 for Dreams Come True of Louisiana through selling plates, taking donations and hosting a silent auction.

"American Idol" contestant Ashton Gill sang The National Anthem. twenty-one teams competed in 3-gallon black iron pots. Cooks made a variety of dishes, from jambalaya and pastalaya to sauce picante and bean soups.

First place went to a blackberry cobbler by team Cayenne Cuisine, a family team: dad Rusty, mom Christine, daughter Hannah, and her husband, Andre. Rusty said the team cooked the dish for the first time the day of competition. The recipe only took 15 minutes to cook.

Second place was a crawfish bisque, and third place was a shrimp and corn cream soup.

Look for more Cajun Livin' 'n' Cookin' events:

Oct. 24: Jambalaya mini pot competition at Galvez Hardware.

April 11: Crawfish Festival will return to Lamar Dixon

For more information, contact Rodney Dupuy at 225-328-6735 or email galvezhardware@gmail.com. Check out Cajun Livin' 'n' Cookin' on YouTube at youtube.com/cajunlivinnookin.