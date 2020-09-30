Rep. Edmonston commends former director on 60th anniversary of APL

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The Deshautelles family gathered at the Gonzales Library with library staff to receive a presentation of resolution HR 3 posthumously commending Angelle Deshautelles for her 33 years of service to the Ascension Parish Library. The presentation was made by State Rep. Kathy Edmonston. Under Deshautelles' directorship, the library added new locations, expanded and renovated existing locations, adding technology resource rooms as well as the adoption of adult literacy and English language programs. Congratulations to the Ascension Parish Library for their continued contribution to the people of our community.