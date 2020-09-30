Retired Gonzales Police sergeant Johnny Frederic remembered for service

Michael Tortorich

John Amedee “Johnny” Frederic served 28 years as a member of the Gonzales Police Department, achieving the rank of sergeant prior to retiring in 2004.

After his passing Sept. 24 at the age of 64, St. Amant Fire Chief and Constable James LeBlanc recalled his friend’s dedication to his community.

Frederic, who was born in Donaldsonville and was a lifelong resident of St. Amant, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He held numerous board positions with FOP and received top honors and recognitions.

“I find myself sitting in front of my computer again this week in total shock at yet another close friend that has passed away,” LeBlanc said.

He extended condolences and prayers to all of Frederic’s family members. He said Frederic was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend.

“If you have followed social media over the past couple days, you can see Johnny was an inspiration to so many people in this community,” LeBlanc said.

He described Frederic as a caring and giving person who “touched every heart that he ever met.”

“Johnny had a unique quality in that he could make anyone feel special in our community,” LeBlanc said.

A memorial service was set for Sept. 30 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.

They also offered special thanks to the Gonzales Police Department family for their support, along with the GPD and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guards and the St. Amant Fire Department.