Gonzales City Council approves changes to zoning ordinances

The Gonzales City Council unanimously approved revisions to the city's zoning ordinances at its meeting Monday night.

Three of the four revised ordinances deal with the approval process for development agreements with the city. Ordinances 4119, 4121 and 4122 were amended to give the administration and the mayor final authority to approve those development agreements.

The fourth ordinance, 4123, deals with zoning district regulations. It defines prohibited commerce use categories, defined as all outdoor recreation, all passenger terminals, all vehicle sales and all water-oriented.

In a related item, the council voted to refer five ordinances to the planning commission to require drainage impact studies at the time preliminary plats are considered. Councilman Tyler Turner introduced these changes to allay many public concerns regarding the changes to the zoning ordinances.

"Yes, we have a discrepancy that needs fixing," Brenda Robert said Monday night before the vote on Ordinance No. 4119. "Yes, fix it. But fix it the other way around. Keep final plats to be reviewed by city council."

At the council meeting two weeks ago, it was suggested that traffic studies also be required at the time the preliminary plat is introduced. At Monday night's meet, City Clerk and Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said many development that happens in the city lies on state highways, which are under the purview of the Department of Transportation and Development.

"The make the decision regarding whether the traffic impact study is required," Byrd said. "That's the reason that's not included in this change."

The council also gave Mayor Barney Arceneaux approval to sign and agreement with the USDA to fund 100 percent of the demolition and restoration activities related to the Silverleaf neighborhood. The council also approved advertising and requesting bids for the demolition project.

In other council business:

The council approved a special event permit request for a "Trunk-or-Treat" community event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the parking lot at 3005 W. Cabela Pkwy, Ste. D.

The council tabled a special event permit request for a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society because no representative from the ACS or the event was present.

Councilmen approved declaring an ice maker as surplus.