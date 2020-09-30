Voting opens Oct. 5 for virtual Dancing For A Cause

Staff Report

The Arc of East Ascension has received all video submissions for its 2020 Dancing For A Cause virtual fundraiser. Now it’s time to vote.

The virtual event is now called Dancing For A Cause Virtual 2020 with a Twist, because there are more than just dancers. We have cowgirls, mimes, monsters, pastors, a sing-a-long and more. Over the past several weeks, The Arc of East Ascension has accepted 30- to 45-second videos of the community flaunting their best moves. Now it’s time for the community to vote for their favorite video.

Due to this year’s partnership, the videos will be posted on Baton Rouge Parents Magazine’s website: www.BRParentmagazine.com, for the community to vote on from Oct. 5-Oct. 31. Each vote will require a minimum donation of $10. Feel free to donate as much as you can to help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. If you would like to donate to The Arc go to: www.thearcea.com.

All donations directly support The Arc of East Ascension’s programs and services.

The Arc of East Ascension is a nonprofit organization located. its mission is to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through services and advocacy that support choice, independence and dignity.