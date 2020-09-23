Jambalaya sale fundraiser set

Staff Report

A jambalaya fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Jambalaya Building, 222 S. Francios St. in Gonzales.

The jambalaya sale is a benefit for Mike Berthelot. Berthelot, who has been part of many community fundraisers through the years, recently had open heart surgery, with many complications for the surgery. Proceeds from the sale will help pay some of Berthelot's medicals bills that are not fully covered by health insurance.

Pork and sausage jambalaya with beans will be available for $7 a plate. Drive-through and pro-orders will be available.

Contact Tammy Guillory at (225) 405-8943 for pre-orders and delivery information.