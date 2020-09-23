Alexander’s announces new location in Gonzales

Staff Report

Owners of Alexander’s Highland Market in Baton Rouge and Murray’s Market in St. Amant announced a new partnership and plans for a new 30,000-square-foot store in Gonzales, set to open in late 2021.

Alexander’s Heritage Market will anchor the vast Heritage Crossing mixed-use development underway on the corner of Highways 44 and 30, near the future City of Gonzales Performing Arts, Conference and Events (PACE) center. The mixed-use development will include 1.3 miles of walking trails and bike lanes along with additional retailers, full and quick service restaurants, banking services, medical offices, and more.

“Heritage Crossing will be a focal point for Ascension parish, and we’re thrilled to be a part of it,” says Lathan Alexander, one of three brothers who co-own markets specializing in local products, quality produce, prime grade meats, prepared foods, extensive wine and beer selections, and top-notch service. “That it marks a hundred years and five generations of my family’s involvement in the grocery business, which began in Ascension Parish, is icing on the cake.”

With this third store, Lathan and brothers/business partners Ryan Alexander and Reid Alexander have partnered with Miles and Melissa Holley, who have been integrally involved in Ascension Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Ascension, and other civic initiatives since moving to Gonzales in 1995. The Holleys formerly owned Skid Marks Tires, which they sold in 2015, and a Walk-On Sports Bistreaux franchise, which they sold in 2019.

“We’re excited to combine the Alexander name, which is known for creating memorable grocery shopping experiences, with the name of Heritage Crossing, which we believe will become the go-to destination in the area for shopping, dining, leisure, and social gatherings,” said Miles Holley.

The Alexanders are also excited about the collaborative effort. “Collectively, the ownership team has over 125 years of experience serving and satisfying customers,” said Lathan. “The Holleys share our vision of being servant leaders in the community.”

Indeed, Holley said though his business background is varied, every endeavor has shared a core mission. “We’ve personally been involved with selling tires, automotive service, hamburgers, and cold drinks. We believe groceries will give us the ability to continue serving the public and delivering the best value to our customers. The people business is what we do!”

For more information about Heritage Crossing, please contact Hartley Daigle or Michael Cashio at (225) 295-0800.