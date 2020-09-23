Ascension Parish animal rescue group aids Hurricane Sally victims

Staff Report

Rescue Alliance, based in Ascension Parish, has been among the animal rescue groups assisting Hurricane Sally victims in both Alabama and Florida.

Rescue Alliance’s Jonathan Henriques has been sharing updates on the efforts in the Panhandle area. Not only have they been delivering much needed food, but they have been rescuing pets.

WMBB, a Panama City, Fla. television station, featured the rescue groups in a news report.

Rescue Alliance rented a U-Haul truck Sept. 17 and filled it with 140 animal kennels, dog food, cat food, water, and various supplies. The next day, the group conducted search-and-rescue operations in Seminole, Ala. Team members from Southern Paw and Animal Disaster Relief Coalition, which is based in West Virginia, joined in to help.

Additionally, they were able to assist a man who had been severely cut, and needed to be airlifted to a hospital.

“Because of the monetary donations received, we were able to come to Florida and not only save animals but save a life. And for that, we must say thank you,” Henriques stated in a release.

Rescue Alliance also traveled to southwest Louisiana to assist with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Donations can be made via PayPal at: paypal.me/rescuealliance; or by Donor Box at: donorbox.org/disaster-animal-response-team.

Rescue Alliance is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization.