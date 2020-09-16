River Region Art Association seeks vendors for market

Staff Report

The River Region Art Association is looking for people who have handmade crafts, art, jewelry, food, home décor, yard art, or other hand made items they wish to sell at its inaugural “Depot Makers Market.” The market will be from 9 a.m . to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in the adjacent parking area to the Depot Gallery at 320 East. Ascension St., Gonzales.

Vendors must provide their own tables/chairs and tents. Electricity will be available. To reserve your spot go to www.riverregionartassociation.org to obtain a Booth Form. Fill out the form with payment and mail to the River Region Art Association to reserve a spot.

The market will feature music, a surprise artist and lots of food and special items to sell. Visitors also will be able to enjoy the Depot Gallery and the member artists paintings and artistic handmade items. Come join us!

For more information contact President Sharon Flanagan, 504-452-2616.