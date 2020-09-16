LeBlanc Special Services Center dances for a cause

Staff Report

Employees from LeBlanc Special Services Center submitted a dance video to support The Arc of East Ascension’s virtual fundraiser, Dancing For A Cause. The video features supervisor Terri Tate alongside special education coordinators Shirley Grimes, Mary Laginess, Noelle Graham, Kim Richardson and Danielle Louque.

The video is a 45- second clip of the women dancing to “Trail Ride” by Keith Frank. The group call themselves the “Trail Blazers.” Grimes said, “We chose the song because we wanted a little Louisiana flavor.”

The video submission features the “Trail Blazers” dressed in cowgirl attire while performing a fun line dance. The group shared that they held six rehearsals to perfect their choreographed dance. The women said that they enjoyed themselves and didn’t want to take off their boots.

The Ascension Parish employees were eager to support The Arc of East Ascension’s cause on behalf of their students with special needs.

The deadline to register for The Arc of East Ascension’s virtual fundraiser is Sept. 21. Visit thearcea.com for registration, donations and additional information.