Civil Air Patrol Cadets set flag fundraiser

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Civil Air Patrol Cadets will help residents replace worn American flags and properly dispose of the old ones.

The Cadets will be at Veteran's Park on Irma Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26. They will collect the worn flags, and they will have new ones for sale for $20 cash.

The new flag will be 3-foot by 5-foot flags made in America. All proceeds will benefit the Civil Air Patrol Cadets.

The Civil Air Patrol supports communities with Emergency Response, diverse aviation and ground services, youth development and promotion of air, space, and cyber power.

To reserve a flag, can call Lt. Townsend (225) 715-6313 or send an e-mail to janelleltownsend@gmail.com.