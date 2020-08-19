Rep. Edmonston marks Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month

Staff Report

Representative Kathy Edmonston highlighted Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month in Louisiana in May by authoring a resolution and presenting a framed copy to an Ascension Parish family who has a son with CF.

Jax Roussa and his parents, Landon and Misty, along with sister, Elliot, were pleased to receive the framed resolution.

“It has been my privilege to serve so many families who have children with special needs in the Ascension Parish community,” Edmonston said. “Those with special challenges are to be commended along with their parents for their continued perseverance to insure their personal success and positive contribution to the community.”