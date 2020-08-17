Prairieville man Killed in Ascension Parish Crash

Staff Report

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 932 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 71-year-old Charles Fontenot of Prairieville.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Fontenot was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2006 Toyota Camry. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Fontenot was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Fontenot for analysis.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.