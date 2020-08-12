By His Grace: When the love of Jesus becomes real

Edith Nevis

As I contemplated what to say next, here was a pivotal point in sharing the good news of Christ without becoming overzealous. I remember immediately surrendering to the leading of the Holy Spirit, with designs to be His mouthpiece and not my own. I held no doubt God was in full control.

The young man was like a frightened gazelle ready to pounce in the opposite direction. Why? He believed he was not worthy of Jesus' love and knew not how to receive it. You see, Jesus had not become fully real to him, yet!

Allow me to share…

Later that afternoon during an outdoor book fair, the Lord directed a man in his early 20s to my table. He began to closely examine the cover of one of the two books on display. After some open conversation, I came to learn he was a graphic designer. And he began to inquire about the book's content.

I shared how both books came about. He shared that he, too, was a new author and poet and had recently begun a start-up business in computer graphics. He asked more questions about the book I had on display, and I sensed in my spirit something was unfolding.

I offered the book he was very interested in on a discount. He said his money was limited but that he truly wanted to purchase a copy. I sensed the lord wanted him to have it, so I offered it as a gift. Then it happened.

The young man was so surprised that I would freely offer the book that he took two steps back while putting his hands out to respectfully decline. He then said something that blew my mind: "I cannot accept the book; for I am not worthy." My heart broke. That was what I had sensed in him earlier, brokenness and rejection. I gently explained with all the love God has poured into me how much he was worthy through the shed blood of Jesus.

I was then led by the Holy Spirit to minister to him, love on him, pray for and over him and assure him of how much God loves him. On that day, at that very moment, the young man experienced Jesus and his love for him is REAL.

What led me to share this experience began with my morning meditation on the Word in Mathew 17:1-8, the Transfiguration.

“After six days Jesus took with him Peter, James and John the brother of James, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. There he was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as the light. Just then there appeared before them Moses and Elijah, talking with Jesus.

“Peter said to Jesus, ‘Lord, it is good for us to be here. If you wish, I will put up three shelters—one for you, one for Moses and one for Elijah.’

“While he was still speaking, a bright cloud covered them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased. Listen to him!”

When the disciples heard this, they fell facedown to the ground, terrified. But Jesus came and touched them. “Get up,” he said. “Don’t be afraid.” When they looked up, they saw no one except Jesus.

At the conclusion of verse eight, I inquired of the Lord what made Peter, James and John more special than the remaining disciples that you would choose these three to witness such an event of his transfiguration and that of Moses and Elijah.

What was then revealed was that Peter, James and John were chosen witnesses of Christ to be witnesses to others about his true identity as Lord and not just merely of a man. What was to come by way of His crucifixion will not hold the power to discourage their faith for they have seen, heard and believed.

Jesus is Love…

You are precious to God, and he loves you very much.

You may ask how one begins to receive this love if you have never had a sincere relationship with God.

By your own free will, you accept Christ as lord and savior. Do not allow this moment to pass; tomorrow is not promised.

When you declare with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. It is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.

Please repeat this prayer: "Lord Jesus, forgive my sins I committed against you. I believe Jesus died for my sins and has risen again. Please come into my life and heart and lead the way. I confess you as my lord and savior from this day forward. In Jesus’ name, amen."

Welcome into the family of Christ.

Until next week, be blessed and continue to bless others along the way. Shalom.

