Gonzales City Council gives go-ahead for bike ride

Staff Report

Michelle Miles returned to the Gonzales City Council seeking approval of a permit for a community bike ride.

The council approved a permit for "Cycling with Ascension." The event will be Oct. 3. A previous "Cycling with Ascension" event drew a great crowd, Miles said.

"We had a great time," she told the council Monday night. "We had a great turnout with about 65 people.

Miles said she envisions it becoming an annual event.

"That's something I would like to do," she said. "It really is something nice to get out and show Gonzales that we are cyclist out there."

In other business, the council tabled discussion about a request from Daryl Crawford to install a kayak launch at Jambalaya Park. Councilman Neal Bourque requested the delay until the legal and insurance implications of the proposal could be addressed.

The council also approved updates to the 2015 Ascension Parish Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The five-year plan is required by FEMA.

The final plat for lots K and L for Heritage Crossing on a map from CSRS dated July 27 was approved. The preliminary plat was approved after a public hearing held April 1, 2019.

The council also approved declaring as surplus outdated tasers and holsters for the police department. The move is in compliance with the city's contract with the manufacturer and is required so the tasers can be destroyed. The council also declared as surplus eight lights and four brackets that have been replaced at the tennis courts.