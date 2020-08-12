Guitreau announces re-election bid for City Council Division A

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Gonzales City Councilman David Guitreau, a retired small businessman and lifelong resident of Gonzales, is excited to announce his candidacy for re-election to the Gonzales City Council, Division A. I know that common sense means good government. I am your neighbor who wants to work for you.

A 1964 graduate of Gonzales High School, Guitreau is married to the former Trina Matherne and together they have four children and six grandchildren. He is a retired General Contractor with 35 years in the business.

“My pledge is make good decisions that will strengthen Gonzales. I believe in a Council that works together to make the city we love an even better to place live, work, and raise a family.” Guitreau will work collaboratively with city leaders in revitalizing our historic downtown, supporting commerce, and improving public safety, all while maintaining our hometown atmosphere. “Gonzales is open for business and our infrastructure and public services must keep up.

During the last four years some of the items accomplished by the City Council are listed below:

Revised City Development code

Adopted strategic Development plan.

Redevelopment of Old K-Mart

Invested $15 Million dollars in expanding the existing Wastewater Plant.

Received the Louisiana’s Top Award in 2019 in Economic Development.

As your Councilman, I will promote sound economic growth, fiscal conservatism and balanced budgets. “Government does not create jobs, but government can create an environment to support and encourage private enterprise. More jobs mean more successful families and better prospects for our children and grandchildren.”

“I ask for your vote to focus on what counts—the people.” Elect a small business leader, a citizen, a voice for working families. Elect David J. Guitreau for Gonzales City Council, Division A.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and for overall public safety, I believe a door-to-door campaign is not reasonable at this time. I do want to hear your ideas, thoughts and comments about this election which is very important for the City of Gonzales future.

Please feel free to contact me at 225-603-3060 or email me at davidggc@gmail.com

Thank you, Stay Safe & God Bless