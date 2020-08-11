Christopher Holton to speak at Ascension GOP Roundtable

Staff Report

Christopher Holton, vice president for education and outreach with the Center for Security Policy, a Washington, D.C.-based national security think tank, will be the featured speaker at the August Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.

Holton, who has long been involved in educating state and local law enforcement and elected officials in our Jihadist enemies’ threat, will focus on China and the rise of Antifa in America.

The Roundtable will begin with a meet-and-greet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales. The event follows at noon.

2020 Republican candidates are welcome to meet and greet with guests.

Cost for the lunch is $22 (Choice of three entrees), collected at the door (checks and cash preferred, but we are prepared to except credit cards). The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com