Motorcyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash

Staff Reoprt

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. today, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle on LA Hwy 74 at Chester Diez Road in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jarrod Miller of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 53-year-old Lawrence Furlow of Gonzales was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 74 in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. At the same time, Miller was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 74 on a 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, Furlow failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Honda. This resulted in the Honda striking the Chevrolet head-on.

Despite the fact he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Miller sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Miller for analysis.

Furlow was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment on the part of Furlow is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.