Willie Robinson is hosting a campaign kickoff event Saturday for his campaign for the Gonzales City Council Division C seat.

The social-distancing style event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8., at 306 E. Cornerview St. The public is invited to stop by and dunk the candidate, as well as pick up campaign signs and T-shirts.

The event also will include food, giveaways and fun for the entire family.