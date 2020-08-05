Lambert announces candidacy for Gonzales City Council Division 'C'

Special to the Weekly Citizen

I am excited to announce that I am running for the Gonzales City Council Division “C.” In a year that marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. I am starting my campaign by reaching out to you, my friends, community and business leaders, for your support. I am honored that so many of you have contacted me since I qualified for this election last week. For that, I am truly grateful.

As a small business owner, mother and lifelong resident of Gonzales, I know that a strong, healthy, and attractive community is beneficial for individual, family and business growth. At this point in time, I feel that we need to raise the bar -- Gonzales, we can do better. We cannot continue to add amenities to this community when the major thoroughfares to get there are either backed up with traffic or flooded after a strong rain. We cannot continue to look the other way as high grass, clogged ditches, potholes on our roadways and lack of ordinances deteriorate our quality of living. It’s high time we step up not only to address these issues, but develop and implement a plan of action. Gonzales, you deserve better. I am Pro-Police, Pro-Fire, Pro-2nd Amendment rights, and most of all, Pro-Life. I am a Christian (Catholic), registered Republican, single mother to Veteran U.S. Marine Corps Captain Asa M. Lambert, and the daughter of the late Leland E. “Bud” and Barbara A. Lambert. With your help, I look forward to a positive campaign and victory.

As much as it disheartens me, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for your safety, I may not contact you face-to-face at your home, however, if you would like to discuss my campaign, or request a yard sign, please call me at (225) 802-5040. I ask for your prayers, support and votes. Thank you, Terri L. Lambert