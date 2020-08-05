Embrace It All forms to empower teenage girls

Staff Report

A new non-profit organization aims to empower and uplift teenage girls in Ascension Parish.

Embrace It All was formed by Shanna Williams, a lifelong Ascension Parish resident. The organization will hold its first meeting at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Household of Faith Church, 10469 Airline Dr. Girls ages 11 to 16 are invited to attend the free event, and mothers are welcome to stay for the meeting.

Plans for Embrace it All include monthly meetings to begin building relationships, keep girls empowered and uplifted, introduce them to successful female role models, engage in different activities and have fun.

"The mission behind it is to empower and uplift female adolescents in the Ascension community, leading them into a successful, positive, and fulfilling life," Williams said.

For more information, call (225) 242-9323 or email embraceitall2020@gmail.com.