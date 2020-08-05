Stewart qualifies to run for re-election

Harold Stewart has qualified for reelection to the Division C, Gonzales City Council seat which he has occupied since besting two opponents in the March 28, 2015 Special Election. Stewart, a small business owner in Gonzales whose barber shop has long been a gathering place for many citizens, was active in the SaveGonzales movement to recall two predecessors (before it was co-opted by political opportunists).

“My commitment has always been to the people of Gonzales,” Stewart said of his tenure. “I’ve done my best to ensure that every citizen is included in the process and that every area of city government remains accountable to our residents. I need your vote to continue that work toward making Gonzales the best that it can be.”

Stewart led the way on several city projects. One of the most satisfying, “because our citizens have expressed a strong desire for it,” is the council’s decision to build a multi-use gymnasium on South Darla Avenue.

“Councilman Harold Stewart has been a driving force behind the gym,” said Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd in April 2019. “His recent meetings with Congressman Garret Graves could bring grant monies to the city in furtherance of this project.”

Recreation is a big deal to Gonzales residents, so “it’s a big deal” to Councilman Harold Stewart who points to establishing a little league football facility at Carver Park as evidence of his commitment. A coup for the city, Stewart also pushed for the Hotel Occupancy Tax measure, adopted by 57% of Gonzales voters on December 8, 2018 that will result in a new Performing Arts, Conference and Events (PACE) Center.

“We are all excited about the PACE Center which will be an economic engine for the City of Gonzales,” Stewart said. “We rely on sales tax revenue to deliver all the service we enjoy in the city and I expect the facility to create another thriving commercial corridor along Burnside Avenue south of Hwy 30.”

It is that type of forward thinking that Harold Stewart points to when asking for your vote.

“I’ve always tried to be proactive in meeting the needs and desires of our residents,” he added.

Oftentimes, though, unforeseen problems arise that demand swift corrective action. Such a case is repetitive flooding loss along Silverleaf Street, parallel and just south of E Hwy 30. Harold Stewart was instrumental in securing federal funding to buy out those long-suffering homeowners. According to City Engineer Jackie Baumann:

“This neighborhood consistently fights flooding. Several of the folks have flooded multiple times and their home elevations are relatively low to other properties in the area.”

The properties will be restored to the “wetlands” classification in place prior to the ill-conceived construction of the 41-lot neighborhood.

It is that record upon which Councilman Harold Stewart seeks reelection: “I thank you for supporting my candidacy in the past and humbly ask for your vote on November 3 so that we can continue working to make the City of Gonzales the best that it can be.”