Staff Report

The Edge Church has launched a new prayer ministry that is available on a monthly basis.

Healing Rooms is a prayer ministry that seeks healing for those suffering physical and emotional ailments. It is based on the Bible verse Jeremiah 30:17, "For I will restore health to you and heal you."

The ministry is open the second Sunday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Edge Church, 13353 LA HWY 44 in Gonzales.