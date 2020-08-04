White Castle man arrested in traffic stop

Staff Report

NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Clifford Johnson, III, 23, of 33470 Bowie Street, White Castle, on felony charges following a traffic stop on Friday.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on LA 1 near Napoleonville and initiated a stop of the violator.

Deputies interviewed the driver which led to an interview of the passenger, now identified as Clifford Johnson, III.

During the investigative process, deputies were able to establish that Johnson had dumped suspected marijuana as deputies attempted the stop and also during that stop. Deputies did recover some of the suspected marijuana.

Clifford Johnson, III was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

Obstruction of Justice

Possession of Marijuana – First Offense

Clifford Johnson, III, was incarcerated pending a bond hearing.